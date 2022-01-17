Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 17,347 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.15% of Avista worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after buying an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 4,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 123,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

