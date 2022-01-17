Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.78 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

