Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

