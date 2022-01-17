Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 316 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 236.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.68.

Shares of TDG opened at $645.38 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.