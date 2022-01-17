Comparing The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% The RMR Group 5.88% 5.84% 4.43%

This is a summary of recent ratings for GreenBox POS and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 The RMR Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and The RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 21.64 -$5.01 million N/A N/A The RMR Group $607.24 million 1.78 $35.70 million $2.13 16.16

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The RMR Group beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded in1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

