COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $17.90 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

