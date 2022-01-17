COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $17.90 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
