Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CGEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,010. Compugen has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1,884.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.