Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $86.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $86.44.

