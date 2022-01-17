Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.46 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

