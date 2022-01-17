Convergence Market Capitalization Tops $16.77 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $498,317.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.