Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cooper-Standard worth $28,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $242,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $27.31 on Monday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

