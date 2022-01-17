CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of CoStar Group worth $74,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

