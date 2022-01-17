CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of CoStar Group worth $74,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.