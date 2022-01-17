Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $606.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.97.

COST opened at $502.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.49 and a 200 day moving average of $480.45. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

