Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

