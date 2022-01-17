Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,983 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.