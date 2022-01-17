Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.99% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $809.53 on Monday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $884.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.23.

