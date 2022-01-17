Creative Planning Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,339.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,316.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.