Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

