Creative Planning Sells 656 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

