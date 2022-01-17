Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.16) to GBX 4,600 ($62.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The company had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,931.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,013.38. The stock has a market cap of £96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.