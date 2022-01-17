Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

CS stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

