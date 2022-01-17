Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 400,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,790. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

