Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

