Critical Contrast: Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) versus Its Competitors

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Clear Channel Outdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion -$582.74 million -2.86 Clear Channel Outdoor Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

Clear Channel Outdoor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clear Channel Outdoor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 5 3 0 2.38 Clear Channel Outdoor Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 61.58%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26% Clear Channel Outdoor Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor rivals beat Clear Channel Outdoor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.