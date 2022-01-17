CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $203,205 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

