Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.12 on Monday. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

