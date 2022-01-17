CryptoBlades Price Tops $8.11 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $6.69 million and $617,816.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00019228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,361 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

