Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.01 million and $15,231.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.34 or 0.07604427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.96 or 0.99988301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,446,605 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

