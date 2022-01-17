CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

