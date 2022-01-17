Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $76.77. 1,394,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

