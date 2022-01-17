Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in O-I Glass by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 884,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

