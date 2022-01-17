Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

