CX Institutional Has $4.92 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

CX Institutional cut its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

