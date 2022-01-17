CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,473,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.43 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45.

