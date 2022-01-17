CX Institutional Purchases 1,179 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.53 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

