CX Institutional Purchases 12,174 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

