CX Institutional Purchases 2,787 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after buying an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52.

