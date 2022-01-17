Cyclone Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $158,156.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $207.89 or 0.00491597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010904 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,914 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

