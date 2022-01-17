Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 39.6% in December

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DARE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

