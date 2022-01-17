Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,333.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Databroker has a market cap of $8.09 million and $11,333.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

