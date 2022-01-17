Datamine (DAM) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $303,427.71 and $6,569.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00383661 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008148 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.09 or 0.00991062 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003596 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,349 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

