Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTSS opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

