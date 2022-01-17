DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 82 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $171.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $170.37. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

