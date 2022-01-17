DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,770,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.