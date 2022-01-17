DB Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $130.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

