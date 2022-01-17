DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $380.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

