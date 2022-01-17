DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $1,914,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of ERTH opened at $63.57 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $82.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97.

