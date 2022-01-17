DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 246 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

