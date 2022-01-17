Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in December

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

